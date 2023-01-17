Messi’s Argentina coming to Dhaka in June

The ground at the Bangabandhu stadium has been under renovation for some time. Still, Salahuddin said that the match will take place at the Bangabandhu stadium.
“The match will happen at the Bangabandhu stadium. We have sent a letter to the sports council today (Tuesday) to complete all pending work on an emergency basis. They have agreed. The stadium needs to be fixed up, otherwise how will the match take place.”
Argentina’s opponents for that game still haven’t been finalised, said Salahuddin.
“Argentine officials will discuss with their coach (Lionel Scaloni) and send us a list of countries. We will then work on it. Then, we will decide the country’s name.”