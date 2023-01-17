Messi’s Argentina coming to Dhaka in June

World Cup winning Argentina team is likely to visit Bangladesh in June this year for a FIFA friendly, said Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Salahuddin.

“The discussion over the proposed visit of the Argentina team is nearing its final stage. We are discussing over the terms and conditions. They have informed us that they want to come during the FIFA window in June. If there are no issues over the terms and conditions, we can expect that they will come in June,” Salahuddin told Prothom Alo.