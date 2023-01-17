Football

Messi’s Argentina coming to Dhaka in June

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 in QatarAFP

World Cup winning Argentina team is likely to visit Bangladesh in June this year for a FIFA friendly, said Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Salahuddin.

“The discussion over the proposed visit of the Argentina team is nearing its final stage. We are discussing over the terms and conditions. They have informed us that they want to come during the FIFA window in June. If there are no issues over the terms and conditions, we can expect that they will come in June,” Salahuddin told Prothom Alo.

The ground at the Bangabandhu stadium has been under renovation for some time. Still, Salahuddin said that the match will take place at the Bangabandhu stadium.

“The match will happen at the Bangabandhu stadium. We have sent a letter to the sports council today (Tuesday) to complete all pending work on an emergency basis. They have agreed. The stadium needs to be fixed up, otherwise how will the match take place.”

Argentina’s opponents for that game still haven’t been finalised, said Salahuddin.

“Argentine officials will discuss with their coach (Lionel Scaloni) and send us a list of countries. We will then work on it. Then, we will decide the country’s name.”

