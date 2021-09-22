Inter fire title warning shot at Fiorentina to reclaim top spot

Inter Milan underlined their desire to retain the Serie A title on Tuesday after coming back from a goal down to win 3-1 at Fiorentina and move top of the pile.

Simone Inzaghi's side came away from an intense match against a revitalised Viola in Florence with all three points thanks to two quickfire strikes early in second half from Matteo Darmian and Edin Dzeko and Ivan Perisic's tap-in late on.