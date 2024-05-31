Cavani announces retirement from international football

Uruguayan attacker Edinson Cavani announced Thursday the end of his international career at the age of 37.

Known as "El Matador", Cavani is Uruguay's second all-time leading scorer and third most-capped player, with 58 goals in 136 appearances.

"I have been and always will be blessed to have pulled on this shirt to represent what I love most in the world, my country," he said in a message on social media, dedicated to his "beloved Celeste" (the nickname of the Uruguayan national team).

"I want to dedicate myself to this new stage of my career and give everything I have to where I need to be.