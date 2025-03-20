Will Hamza Choudhury be the Ace of Spades?

That Bangladeshis are mad, absolutely crazy about football, came to the surface once more when Hamza Choudhury, the British Bangladeshi footballer, landed in Dhaka two days ago.

From the airport to his hometown in Sylhet, it’s been a celebration of not just a top class footballer but of the game itself and, Bangladesh.

In Hamza’s introduction on Wikipedia, his ‘Nationality’ reads, Bangladeshi, English.

Well, once he hits the field donning Bangladeshi colours against India on 25 March, in the hearts of millions of Bangladeshis he will be only Bangladeshi.

We all know that Hamza’s mother is from Sylhet and, therefore, the 27 year old can speak the Sylheti dialect, which I am sure will prove to be his asset as there’s always a desire to hear local dialects still surviving/thriving among expatriate Bangladeshis.

When Hamza said in the unmistakable Sylheti dialect: amra win khormu against India, the nation went wild!

But that one line drew a passionate response from fans in Bangladesh who have been waiting for decades for the game to come out of a morass.