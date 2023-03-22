Mbappe named the captain of France football team

Kylian Mbappe, a player who has become one of the most decorated strikers in football, has been named the captain of France's national football team ahead of Antoine Griezmann on Tuesday.

France football association made an official announcement on their social media handle which said, "Didier Deschamps has named Kylian Mbappe as the new Blues captain! Antoine Griezmann is the vice-captain.

Mbappe already led the French football team on one occasion against Denmark last September. He will now become the youngest captain in the entire history of Les Bleus.