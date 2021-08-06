Messi's exit sends shockwave through Barcelona

"We've been used to having Messi for 20 years and this day was always going to arrive. Now it's here," said Tsvetan Georgiev, 36, a carpenter in Barcelona. "We have to accept it and support him wherever he wants to go."

With debts of more than 1 billion euros, Barcelona would have needed financial restructuring to resign Messi, whose last contract in 2017, was the most lucrative in world sport, according to Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

However, they failed to sufficiently reduce their wage bill to stay within La Liga's Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.