Not you again? Messi and Ronaldo in Ballon d'Or contention

Six-time winner Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time victor, were among the 30 names revealed on Friday for the Ballon d'Or award.

The serial favourites face competition that includes Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Karim Benzema, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante who are also considered as leading runners in the list unveiled by France Football magazine.

The prestigious award was not handed out in 2020 due to the pandemic.