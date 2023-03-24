Kane, Ronaldo break all-time goal records as England, Portugal cruise

The England captain moves clear of the record mark he had shared with Wayne Rooney.

“Thanks to everyone who’s helped me get to this stage. It’s a great night. We haven’t won in Italy for so long so to score, and win this game, is just special,” said Kane.

Gareth Southgate’s men gained some measure of revenge for their defeat by the Azzurri in the Euro 2020 final.

In their first match since bowing out in agonising fashion to France in the World Cup quarter-finals, England were dominant in the first 45 minutes.

Rice rifled home his third international goal on 13 minutes after Italy failed to clear a corner.

Another set-piece led to Kane’s record-breaking moment as Giovanni Di Lorenzo handled inside the area.

The Tottenham striker banished the memories of his missed penalty late on against France in Doha by sending Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way.