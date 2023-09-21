Messi exits early but Inter Miami thrash Toronto

Inter Miami shrugged off an injury concern to Lionel Messi to boost their Major League Soccer playoff hopes with a a 4-0 thrashing of Toronto FC 4-0 on Wednesday.

Messi returned to the starting line-up after skipping Saturday’s 5-2 defeat at Atlanta due to muscle fatigue but left the field in the 38th minute looking uncomfortable.

His former Barcelona team-mate, Spaniard Jordi Alba who had also sat out the trip to Atlanta, also limped off three minutes earlier in the game.

Miami coach Gerardo Martino said the pair are now ruled out for Sunday’s Florida derby with Orlando City and was uncertain about their involvement in next week’s US Open Cup final.