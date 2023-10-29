Bellingham brace earns Real Madrid Clasico win at Barcelona

Bellingham has now scored 13 goals in 13 games for Real Madrid across all competitions.

“He can get to 20 or 25 goals, because he has started very well,” added Ancelotti.

“We don’t have it in our heads that he’s a goalscoring striker, we have in our heads that he’s a very important player for us.”

Barcelona could not believe the points had slipped out of their hands after a strong performance.

“The summary is simple, we had 60 very good minutes where we scored a goal, they had 20 to 25 minutes and they scored two,” said coach Xavi.

“I think Madrid’s victory today is unjust... they were much more efficient than us, that is the big difference.”

Barcelona were boosted by the returns of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha from injury, with Xavi naming them on the bench.

His counterpart Ancelotti once again deployed Bellingham in the number 10 role as he got his first taste of arguably the world’s biggest club football match.

However, it was another midfielder playing for the first time in the Clasico who broke the deadlock -- Barcelona’s summer arrival Gundogan.