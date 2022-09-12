Rituporna wants to heal the wounds of brother’s demise with football

Right after scoring a goal, Rituporna Chakma looked to the heavens and murmured something as if she was praying. It seemed that Rituporna, one of the best midfielders of the Bangladesh team, was eagerly waiting for this very goal.

Rituporna didn’t feature in the starting XI in Bangladesh’s first two matches of the SAFF Women’s Championship in Nepal.

She didn’t get on the score sheet after coming on as a substitute against the Maldives. On Saturday, Rituporna was desperate to score against Pakistan after getting subbed on.

By that time, Bangladesh was leading the match 5-0, and victory was just a matter of time. Rituporna then scored the sixth and final goal for Bangladesh in the match.