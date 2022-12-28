A look at Bangladesh cricket’s Russell Domingo chapter

The Russell Domingo chapter in Bangladesh cricket has officially come to a close. On Wednesday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced that the South African has submitted his resignation to the board the night before.

However, the writing was on the wall for some time for Domingo, with top BCB officials hinting at an imminent change in the head coach’s post during Bangladesh’s recently concluded home series against India.

In the end, Domingo didn’t give BCB the chance to sack him, quitting his post via an email from South Africa instead.