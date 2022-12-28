A look at Bangladesh cricket’s Russell Domingo chapter

TEST
Match: 22
Win 3, Draw 2, Loss 17
High Point
Bangladesh’s first ever Test win in New Zealand in Mount Maunganui Test in January 2022.
The Tigers nearly pulling off their maiden win over India in Tests, before suffering a three-wicket loss in December 2022.
Low Point
Bangladesh lost their first ever Test against newcomers Afghanistan by 224 runs in Chattogram in September 2019.
Legacy
Bangladesh moved away from playing in rank turners at home, reduced dependency on spinners and increased focus on fast bowlers.
ODI
Match: 30
Win 21, Loss 9
High Point
Bangladesh won their first ever ODI series in South Africa in March earlier this year.
Bangladesh clean-swept the West Indies in an ODI series in the Caribbean islands in July 2022
The Tigers won their second straight home series against India in December 2022.
Low Point
Bangladesh lost an ODI series against Zimbabwe after a gap of nine years in August 2022.
Legacy
Bangladesh won 70 per cent of the ODIs they played under Domingo. Bangladesh were a strong side in the 50-over format even before Domingo’s arrival and during his tenure, the ODI team went strength to strength.
T20I
Match: 46
Win 19, Loss 26, No Result1
High Point
Bangladesh won their first ever T20I against India on 3 November 2019 in Delhi.
Bangladesh earned maiden T20I series wins over Australia and New Zealand in Dhaka in August and September of 2021 respectively.
Low Point
A defeat against Scotland in the first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and not managing to win a single game in the second round.
Suffering a series defeat in T20Is against Zimbabwe for the very first time.
Legacy
Under Domingo, Bangladesh’s T20 fortunes didn’t change much. The team earned two milestone series wins at home, but those triumphs came against second string Australia and New Zealand teams on doctored pitches in Mirpur. The board also wasn’t happy with the T20 team’s performance under Domingo. As a result, the BCB ousted him from the T20 coaching panel on 22 August 2022 and named Sridharan Sriram as the team’s technical advisor.