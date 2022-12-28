Football

ODI team excelled, Test and T20 sides lagged behind

A look at Bangladesh cricket’s Russell Domingo chapter

Bangladesh cricket team's former head coach Russell Domingo Prothom Alo

The Russell Domingo chapter in Bangladesh cricket has officially come to a close. On Wednesday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced that the South African has submitted his resignation to the board the night before.

However, the writing was on the wall for some time for Domingo, with top BCB officials hinting at an imminent change in the head coach’s post during Bangladesh’s recently concluded home series against India.

In the end, Domingo didn’t give BCB the chance to sack him, quitting his post via an email from South Africa instead.

That email ended Domingo’s tenure with the Bangladesh cricket team, which began on 17 August 2019 with a lot of promise but ended in a somewhat underwhelming manner.

Here is a look at Domingo’s run as the head coach of the Bangladesh cricket team-

TEST

Match: 22

Win 3, Draw 2, Loss 17

High Point

  • Bangladesh’s first ever Test win in New Zealand in Mount Maunganui Test in January 2022.

  • The Tigers nearly pulling off their maiden win over India in Tests, before suffering a three-wicket loss in December 2022.

Low Point

Bangladesh lost their first ever Test against newcomers Afghanistan by 224 runs in Chattogram in September 2019.

Legacy

Bangladesh moved away from playing in rank turners at home, reduced dependency on spinners and increased focus on fast bowlers.

ODI

Match: 30

Win 21, Loss 9

High Point

  • Bangladesh won their first ever ODI series in South Africa in March earlier this year.

  • Bangladesh clean-swept the West Indies in an ODI series in the Caribbean islands in July 2022

  • The Tigers won their second straight home series against India in December 2022.

Low Point

Bangladesh lost an ODI series against Zimbabwe after a gap of nine years in August 2022.

Legacy

Bangladesh won 70 per cent of the ODIs they played under Domingo. Bangladesh were a strong side in the 50-over format even before Domingo’s arrival and during his tenure, the ODI team went strength to strength.

T20I

Match: 46

Win 19, Loss 26, No Result1

High Point

  • Bangladesh won their first ever T20I against India on 3 November 2019 in Delhi.

  • Bangladesh earned maiden T20I series wins over Australia and New Zealand in Dhaka in August and September of 2021 respectively.

Low Point

  • A defeat against Scotland in the first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and not managing to win a single game in the second round.

  • Suffering a series defeat in T20Is against Zimbabwe for the very first time.

Legacy

Under Domingo, Bangladesh’s T20 fortunes didn’t change much. The team earned two milestone series wins at home, but those triumphs came against second string Australia and New Zealand teams on doctored pitches in Mirpur. The board also wasn’t happy with the T20 team’s performance under Domingo. As a result, the BCB ousted him from the T20 coaching panel on 22 August 2022 and named Sridharan Sriram as the team’s technical advisor.

