Barcelona in ‘group of death’ with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan

“City are naturally a force to be reckoned with in the Champions League. We’re looking forward to it just as much as we are to the reunion with Erling Haaland,” Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus said.

Qatari-owned Paris St Germain begin their hunt for a maiden trophy in Europe’s elite club competition in Group H with Juventus, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa.

Last season’s runners-up Liverpool meet Ajax Amsterdam, Napoli and Rangers in Group A.

“The first thing to say is this is a proper challenge,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp told the club’s website. “All of the clubs have quality, they all have pedigree and I would say they all have a chance.