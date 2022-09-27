Nepal humble disorganised Bangladesh

Bangladesh lost to Nepal by 3-1 in their Fifa friendly match at the Dashararth Stadium, where the women team clinched the SAFF title eight days ago, on Tuesday.

Bangladesh got off to a horrible start as their disorganised defense conceded three goals within first 37 minutes. Bangladesh defenders Bishwanath, Tutul Hossain, Rahmat Mia failed to stop fast paced Nepalese attackers, especially Anjan Bista. The 24-year old scored hat trick to decimate the men in red and green.

Bangladesh, like many other prior matches, were vulnerable in set pieces. Anjan scored his first and third goal through head from free kick. The match was basically all over in the first half. Sajjad Hossain scored one goal after the break but it was a mere consolation.