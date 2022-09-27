Nepal humble disorganised Bangladesh

Nepal got their first goal in the 18th minute when Bista made a sweet connection at the Bimal Magar free kick in the goal mouth melee. Bangladesh could get the lead a minute ago but Jamal Bhuiyan’s free kick hit Nepal’s crossbar.
The hosts doubled the lead in the 26th minute. Bangladesh custodian Anisur Rahman fisted Bimal’s shot just to see Anjan getting it at a vacant space to score a tap in. The striker completed his hattrick in the 37th minute.
Bangladesh coach Javier Carbera made some tactical changes in the second half as he replaced Rimon Hossain with Yasin Arafat. A few minutes later Sajjad reduced the deficit with a header from a Rakib cross. Matin was replaced with Ibrahim but Bangladesh failed to add any more goals.
Bangladesh thrashed Nepal at their backyard 5-0 in 1984 Saff Games. Nepal took revenge winning the final of that tournament 4-2. Bangladesh for the first time conceded three or more goals against Nepal.
With the win Nepal now have two wins against Bangladesh in six matches. Bangladesh won just once while the other three matches ended in draw.
This is fifth defeat for Bangladesh in eight matches under Carbera. Drew two and won just one. The solitary win came against Cambodia on September 22. Bangladesh were eager to carry on the inspiration of that win but failed to do so. As a result the future of Carabera, whose contact will be finished on December, looks uncertain. Bangladesh have no more match in this year and Tuesday’s game may be the last one under the coaching of the Spaniards.