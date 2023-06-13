Kazi Salauddin takes journalists to court

A writ has been filed with the High Court (HC) seeking removal of ‘derogatory’ and ‘false’ contents from public domain created against the president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Kazi Salauddin.

A hearing was conducted at a HC bench on Tuesday comprising justice Jafor Ahmed and justice Md Boshir Ullah on the writ filed by the BFF president himself over some reports published in the media recently.

According to his statement, some allegations brought against him in the media are false and derogatory, which are also tantamount to undermining fundamental rights. The writ has been filed against these allegations. Some 18 people have been made defendants in the writ.