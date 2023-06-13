Kazi Salauddin takes journalists to court

A writ has been filed with the High Court (HC) seeking removal of ‘derogatory’ and ‘false’ contents from public domain created against the president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Kazi Salauddin.
A hearing was conducted at a HC bench on Tuesday comprising justice Jafor Ahmed and justice Md Boshir Ullah on the writ filed by the BFF president himself over some reports published in the media recently.
According to his statement, some allegations brought against him in the media are false and derogatory, which are also tantamount to undermining fundamental rights. The writ has been filed against these allegations. Some 18 people have been made defendants in the writ.
The senior lawyer Azmalul Hossain, Momtaz Uddin Fakir and Mohammad Saifullah Mamun stood for the writ in the hearing.
Earlier, he sent legal notice to 17, including home secretary, information secretary, BTRC chairman and editor-in-chief of Ekattor Television regarding the matter. Then on Monday he filed the writ with the HC against 18 persons.
The remaining 14 defendants [ except above mentioned four] are: Ekattor TV sports in-charge, Ehsan Mohammad, its sports journalists Mehedy Naim, Partha Bonik, Mahmudul Hasan, Arnab Bappi, Ehtesham Sobuj, Mahadi Hasan, Fahim Rahman, Riyasad Azim, Kohinur Kana, Daily Jugantor sports journalist Mozammel Haque, sports organiser Shakil Mahmud Chowdhury, Nilphamari District Football Association president and former national football team captain Arif Hossain Moon and lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque (barrister Sumon).