Real have to wait for Mbappe as PSG decide they don't need the money

Real are understood to have made two bids for Mbappe last week -- and there were reports on Tuesday they were prepared to go to 200 million euros -- but PSG decided they would rather not sell, and risk losing the France forward for free at the end of the season.

"He is one of the best, one of the most important players in the world today and for him to be with us is a gift," said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino at the weekend.

Rejecting the money is an extraordinary decision from a club who are hardly immune to the economic impact of the pandemic, with losses of 124.9 million euros in the curtailed 2019/20 campaign likely to be dwarfed when the accounts for last season are filed.