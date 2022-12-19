We had to suffer to win the World Cup say Argentina players

Argentina were made to suffer before landing their first World Cup title in 36 years, having twice squandered a lead, including in extra-time before edging past defending champions France 4-2 on penalties in the final on Sunday.

"It was a game where we suffered," said Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who saved one penalty in the shootout on Sunday but had also saved two more spot kicks in their quarter-final against Netherlands.

On a night of high drama and fluctuating fortunes, Argentina squandered a 2-0 lead in regular time before going back in front in extra-time with Lionel Messi's second goal. But then Kylian Mbappe completed his hat-trick to level 3-3 in the 118th minute with France's second penalty that forced the shootout.

"Two crappy shots and they (France) levelled. They give them another penalty, they scored. Thank God later I did my thing, what I dreamed of," Martinez said.

"There could not have been a World Cup that I have dreamed of like this. I was calm during the penalties."