Bayern Munich hope for ‘a miracle’ against Man City

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel insisted Tuesday that his side need “a miracle” to overturn a three-goal deficit against Manchester City and reach the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday.

“It will be a miracle if we pull it off, but we can’t just talk a miracle into existence,” said Tuchel.

Bayern were thrashed 3-0 by City in the first leg of their quarter-final tie in Manchester last week, and are now facing what seems to be mission impossible ahead of the return fixture in Munich.

On Tuesday, defender Benjamin Pavard pointed to the unlikely Champions League comebacks made by Liverpool in 2019 and Barcelona in 2017 as proof that Bayern still had a chance of reaching the last four.