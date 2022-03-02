Saif earn emphatic victory as Emeka Ogbugh scores hat-trick

Emery Bayisenge opened an account scoring the first goal for Saif in the 15th minute while Emeka doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Saif in the 35th minute of the match.
After the breather, Asror Gafurov scored the third goal for Saif in the 47th minute while Nodirbek Mavlonov pulled one back scoring a lone goal for Swadhianata Krira Sangha in the 49th minute of the match.
Emeka Ogbugh scored his second and fourth goal for Saif in the 70th minute and completed his hat-trick goal as he sealed the victory scoring the fifth goal for his team in the 79th minute of the match.
Saif SC completely dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Swadhinata Krira Sangha were totally off-coloured.
Saif SC will play their next match against Abahani Limited, Dhaka scheduled to be held on 6 March at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet while Swadhinata Krira Sangha will take on Bangladesh Police Football Club the following day on 7 March at Muktijuddho Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi.
Saif SC earlier beat Bangladesh Police Football Club by 1-0 goals in their league opening match, defeated Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 3-1 goals in their second match, lost to Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 0-1 goal in their third match and again went down a 0-2defeat to Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited in their fourth match and played out to a 3-3 goal draw in their fifth match of the league.
While Swadhinata Krira Sangha beat holders Bashundhara Kings by 2-1 goals in their league opening match, went down 0-1 defeat to Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited in their second match, played out to a goalless draw with Uttar Baridhara Club in t heir third match, suffered 1-2 defeat to Chattogram Abahani Limited in their fourth match and went down a 1-2 goal defeat to Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in their fifth match of the league.
Wednesday's matches: Bangladesh Police Football Club vs Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra at Muktijuddho Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi at 3.00pm and Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society vs Uttar Baridhara Club at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet at 5.30pm.