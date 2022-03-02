Football

BPL Football

Saif earn emphatic victory as Emeka Ogbugh scores hat-trick

Prothom Alo English Desk
Players of Saif Sporting Club celebrate after scoring a goal during a BPL Football match against Swadhinata Krira Sangha at the Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi on 1 March, 2022
Players of Saif Sporting Club celebrate after scoring a goal during a BPL Football match against Swadhinata Krira Sangha at the Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi on 1 March, 2022BFF

Nigerian forward Emeka Ogbugh scored a brilliant hat-trick as Saif Sporting Club registered an overwhelming 5-1 goal victory over new comers Swadhinata Krira Sangha in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League football at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi on Tuesday, reports BSS.

With the day's emphatic win, Saif Sp[orting Club raised their tally to ten points from six matches while Swadhianta Krira Sangha remained at their previous credit of four points playing the same number of matches.

Apart from Emeka Ogbugh's hat-trick with three goals, Ruwanda forward Emery Bayisenge and Uzbekistan midfielder Asror Gafurov supported him with a lone goal each for Saif who lead the first half by 2-0 goals. Uzbekistan midfielder Nodir Mavlonov netted the consolation goal for Swadhinata KS.

Emery Bayisenge opened an account scoring the first goal for Saif in the 15th minute while Emeka doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Saif in the 35th minute of the match.

After the breather, Asror Gafurov scored the third goal for Saif in the 47th minute while Nodirbek Mavlonov pulled one back scoring a lone goal for Swadhianata Krira Sangha in the 49th minute of the match.

Emeka Ogbugh scored his second and fourth goal for Saif in the 70th minute and completed his hat-trick goal as he sealed the victory scoring the fifth goal for his team in the 79th minute of the match.

Saif SC completely dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Swadhinata Krira Sangha were totally off-coloured.

Saif SC will play their next match against Abahani Limited, Dhaka scheduled to be held on 6 March at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet while Swadhinata Krira Sangha will take on Bangladesh Police Football Club the following day on 7 March at Muktijuddho Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi.

Saif SC earlier beat Bangladesh Police Football Club by 1-0 goals in their league opening match, defeated Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 3-1 goals in their second match, lost to Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 0-1 goal in their third match and again went down a 0-2defeat to Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited in their fourth match and played out to a 3-3 goal draw in their fifth match of the league.

While Swadhinata Krira Sangha beat holders Bashundhara Kings by 2-1 goals in their league opening match, went down 0-1 defeat to Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited in their second match, played out to a goalless draw with Uttar Baridhara Club in t heir third match, suffered 1-2 defeat to Chattogram Abahani Limited in their fourth match and went down a 1-2 goal defeat to Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in their fifth match of the league.

Wednesday's matches: Bangladesh Police Football Club vs Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra at Muktijuddho Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi at 3.00pm and Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society vs Uttar Baridhara Club at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet at 5.30pm.

