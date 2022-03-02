Saif earn emphatic victory as Emeka Ogbugh scores hat-trick

Nigerian forward Emeka Ogbugh scored a brilliant hat-trick as Saif Sporting Club registered an overwhelming 5-1 goal victory over new comers Swadhinata Krira Sangha in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League football at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi on Tuesday, reports BSS.

With the day's emphatic win, Saif Sp[orting Club raised their tally to ten points from six matches while Swadhianta Krira Sangha remained at their previous credit of four points playing the same number of matches.

Apart from Emeka Ogbugh's hat-trick with three goals, Ruwanda forward Emery Bayisenge and Uzbekistan midfielder Asror Gafurov supported him with a lone goal each for Saif who lead the first half by 2-0 goals. Uzbekistan midfielder Nodir Mavlonov netted the consolation goal for Swadhinata KS.