Neymar says he wants to stay at PSG

Neymar said Saturday that he wants to stay with Paris Saint-Germain and does not "need to prove" himself to anyone after five years with the French club.

The 30-year-old Brazilian said no one from PSG had spoken to him regarding his future but he wants to continue playing in the French capital alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

"I still want to stay here with the club," Neymar said after PSG's 3-0 win over J-League side Urawa Reds on the club's tour of Japan.

"So far the club hasn't said anything to me so I don't know what their plans are for me. I don't need to prove myself to anyone -- I just need to play my football and I have to be happy playing football," he added.