Arsenal thrash Man City to boost title challenge
Arsenal beat Manchester City 5-1 to keep their Premier League title hopes alive on Sunday, while Manchester United slumped to another meek 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace.
In the battle between the top two for the past two seasons, the Gunners prevailed to move within six points of leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.
"It is a great day for us, especially with the necessity that we had to win the game," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal were gifted the perfect start inside two minutes as Manuel Akanji lost possession and Kai Havertz squared for Martin Odegaard to open the scoring.
Erling Haaland headed in his 250th career club goal early in the second half to bring City level.
But the defending champions are a pale shadow of their former selves this season and conceded within 105 seconds of the restart when Thomas Partey's shot deflected in off John Stones.
"It's happened all season, we are giving away too many things," said City manager Pep Guardiola.
"You cannot lose the control, it's 95 minutes. You cannot finish in the way we played."
Myles Lewis-Skelly would have been suspended if his controversial red card in a 1-0 win at Wolves last weekend had not been overturned.
The 18-year-old made the most of that reprieve by curling in Arsenal's third for his first goal for the club.
Havertz fired low and hard into the far corner with City cut open at will by the Arsenal counter-attack on 76 minutes.
And another Arsenal teenager rounded off the rout when Ethan Nwaneri curled home in stoppage time.
Defeat leaves City still in fourth but now 15 points off the top and realistically dethroned after four consecutive seasons as champions.