Arsenal thrash Man City to boost title challenge

Arsenal beat Manchester City 5-1 to keep their Premier League title hopes alive on Sunday, while Manchester United slumped to another meek 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

In the battle between the top two for the past two seasons, the Gunners prevailed to move within six points of leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

"It is a great day for us, especially with the necessity that we had to win the game," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.