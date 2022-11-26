Messi’s World Cup dreams up against the legend of Ochoa

At one end, stands a magician, who has been dazzling the world for nearly two decades, has a showcase full of Ballon d’Or trophies, has won every possible trophy in his club career and has already achieved immortality in football history.

Facing him is a player whose football career has been average at best. He has never played for an elite football club, has achieved nothing of real significance in his club or international career and won’t be considered even in the top 100 of the best footballers in the world right now, forget all-time.

However, on Saturday night in Doha, when the magician from Rosario, Lionel Messi, comes face to face with Mexico’s final line of defence, goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, the legions of Argentina fans will have one thought on their minds.

“Not again Ochoa, please not again.”