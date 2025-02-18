Lewandowski lifts Barcelona past Rayo and into Liga lead

Robert Lewandowski scored from the penalty spot as Barcelona scraped out a 1-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano on Monday to climb top of the Spanish Liga.

Barcelona were seven points off first place three weeks ago but the two big Madrid clubs have suffered dips in form. Both drew their games 1-1 on Saturday playing with 10 men.

Barcelona took advantage on Monday night by eking out a victory over a third Madrid team, Rayo, thanks to their star striker.