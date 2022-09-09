Football

SAFF Women’s Championship

Brett Lee wishes Bangladesh good luck ahead of Pakistan match

Bodiujjaman
Kathmandu
Bangladesh national women's football team players with former Australia pacer Brett Lee pose for a photo at the lobby of the Soultee hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal on 9 September, 2022Prothom Alo

Bangladesh national women’s football team had a chance encounter with former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee in Kathmandu on Friday.

The women’s team is currently in Kathmandu, Nepal for the SAFF Women’s Championship. The Sabina Khatun-led side defeated the Maldives 3-0 in their opening game and will face Pakistan in their second group-stage match on Saturday.

On Friday noon, on their way out of the team hotel for a training session, the Bangladesh players crossed paths with Brett Lee at the lift. The likes of Maria Manda and Krishna Rani Sarkar were over the moon meeting the Aussie cricket legend and Lee also wished them the best of luck for the rest of the tournament.

Lee made a stop in Nepal on his way to India, where he will take part in the Road Safety Tournament, a league for retired cricketers, which will take place from 10 September to 1 October.

Lee asked the Bangladesh players about the SAFF Championship. He asked questions like, who is the captain? Who are the strikers?

When captain Sabina Khatun introduced herself, Lee told her, “I wish you and your team the best of luck.”

Krishna was ecstatic after interacting with the cricketing legend, “I was shocked to see Brett Lee. He asked me, which position do you play in? Then he wished me and the team the best of luck.”

Bangladesh midfielder Maria was also very happy after meeting Lee, “I saw him in the morning at the hotel. We were taking breakfast in the table right beside him. I was wondering, when I can take a picture with him. Finally, when we met at the lift I could take those photos. I’m really happy.”

