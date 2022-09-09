Brett Lee wishes Bangladesh good luck ahead of Pakistan match

Krishna was ecstatic after interacting with the cricketing legend, “I was shocked to see Brett Lee. He asked me, which position do you play in? Then he wished me and the team the best of luck.”

Bangladesh midfielder Maria was also very happy after meeting Lee, “I saw him in the morning at the hotel. We were taking breakfast in the table right beside him. I was wondering, when I can take a picture with him. Finally, when we met at the lift I could take those photos. I’m really happy.”