Brett Lee wishes Bangladesh good luck ahead of Pakistan match

On Friday noon, on their way out of the team hotel for a training session, the Bangladesh players crossed paths with Brett Lee at the lift. The likes of Maria Manda and Krishna Rani Sarkar were over the moon meeting the Aussie cricket legend and Lee also wished them the best of luck for the rest of the tournament.
Lee made a stop in Nepal on his way to India, where he will take part in the Road Safety Tournament, a league for retired cricketers, which will take place from 10 September to 1 October.
Lee asked the Bangladesh players about the SAFF Championship. He asked questions like, who is the captain? Who are the strikers?
When captain Sabina Khatun introduced herself, Lee told her, “I wish you and your team the best of luck.”
Krishna was ecstatic after interacting with the cricketing legend, “I was shocked to see Brett Lee. He asked me, which position do you play in? Then he wished me and the team the best of luck.”
Bangladesh midfielder Maria was also very happy after meeting Lee, “I saw him in the morning at the hotel. We were taking breakfast in the table right beside him. I was wondering, when I can take a picture with him. Finally, when we met at the lift I could take those photos. I’m really happy.”