Arsenal braced for Emery reunion as title race heats up

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are locked in a tense battle for Premier League supremacy, with Unai Emery threatening the Gunners' grip on top spot and Phil Foden taking centre stage for the champions.

At the bottom of the table, Brentford, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are embroiled in a desperate fight for survival.

AFP Sport picks out three talking points ahead of this weekend's action.

Emery threatens Arsenal title dreams

As the title race approaches its final stretch, leaders Arsenal face a potentially decisive reunion with their former boss Unai Emery.

Chasing their first title since 2004, Mikel Arteta's Gunners are ahead of second-placed Liverpool on goal difference and sit one point clear of third-placed Manchester City.

Arsenal will have no margin for error when Emery brings Aston Villa to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

City are heavy favourites to beat Luton and Liverpool are likely to have too much for Crystal Palace but Villa, in fifth spot, represent a much sterner test.

Emery, sacked by Arsenal in November 2019 after just 18 months in charge, has been impressive in revitalising Villa -- a stark contrast to his troubled spell in north London.

Arsenal have been in red-hot form in the league, winning 10 of their past 11 games to seize pole position, but Emery has already got the better of his old club this season, with John McGinn sealing a 1-0 win at Villa Park in December.