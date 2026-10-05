Messi readies for final farewell in Argentina send-off

Lionel Messi will bring the curtain down on his glittering Argentina career on Tuesday (Bangladesh time Wednesday) with a farewell friendly against Benin that marks the dawn of a new era for the South American champions.

After more than two decades of service to his country, the 39-year-old superstar will hand over the captain's armband for good as he makes his final appearance in the Albiceleste jersey at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Messi will be joined for his international swansong by 85,000 spectators and several of the teammates with whom he reached the pinnacle of football at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, alongside members of Argentina's emerging generation.