Bangladesh come from behind to draw against Afghanistan

Bangladesh came from a goal-down to play a 1-1 draw with higher ranked Afghanistan in their 2nd and last FIFA friendly in a hard fought encounter at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka on Thursday, reports news agency UNB.

After the first half ended goalless, Afghan striker Jabar Sharza scored the first goal in the match in the 53rd minute to put the visitors ahead.

Bangladesh’s rising star forward Sheikh Morsalin equalised in the 63rd minute with a tap in goal and it ended up being the last goal from either side in the contest.