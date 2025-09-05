Messi shines in his final home World Cup qualifier

Lionel Messi signed off in style by scoring twice in his final World Cup qualifier on home soil as Argentina beat Venezuela 3-0 on Thursday, while Paraguay and Colombia also secured berths at the 2026 tournament in North America.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has not given an indication as to when he plans to retire but the 38-year-old has said that the match against Venezuela would be his last World Cup qualifier at home.