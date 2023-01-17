Swiatek looks for missing spark after surviving 1st round test

World number one Iga Swiatek said she needed to find some extra "intensity" to go deep at the Australian Open after surviving a tough first-round examination on Monday.

The 2022 French and US Open champion was far from the fluent best that took her to a 37-match win streak last season, needing an hour and 59 minutes to see off Jule Niemeier 6-4, 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena.

Swiatek is looking to win the Australian Open for the first time but after edging a tight first set, found herself 5-3 down in the second before coming through against the German world number 69.

Swiatek, who made her Australian Open debut in 2019, admitted she needed to increase her focus and had not been at her best.