Ruman, Rubel, Ram secure second medal for Bangladesh

“Earlier, I mentioned that this time we have the bright chance to win the medal and finally we have been able to fulfill the dream and achieved the goal. You know this is the first time we've won a medal, which is a big achievement for our sports arena."

The star archer further said, "We've played a lot of tournaments this year, so our confidence level has boosted. I have repeatedly said that the more matches you play, the more confidence you will have. We have able to reduce much nervousness while playing in the final stage. Playing more matches like this will increase the confidence level like India, Korea and we'll able to win medals from international tournaments."