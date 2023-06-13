“Come back, Nasrin.”

Nasrin, a lance corporal of Bangladesh army, got an opportunity to work with the UN Mission in Congo. Her job there will be clerical. Nasrin, however, is not enthralled with the prospect of going to a new country, new atmosphere. In fact, she seemed rather depressed.

“I am leaving for Congo but feeling sad. I shall not be able to practice with the others, nor shall I be able to play abroad. I have started missing everything,” said Nasrin, one of the top archers of the country.

Another Bangladesh national team archer Roksana Akter will leave for Mali in the last week of August. Roksana, a soldier of Bangladesh army, has 8-9 international medals including four gold.

Nasrin and Roksana both ascended to the national level from Mirpur Government Bangla College thanks to its physical training teacher and archery organiser Faruk Dhali. The archers were supposed to be part of Bangladesh National team for the forthcoming Asian Games scheduled to take place at Hangzhou of China during September and October. But both of them took voluntary retirement from the national team- Nasrin in January and Roksana in February.

Both of them will stay in the UN mission for one year each. Consequently, Bangladesh archery will lose them for at least one and a half years. It will be tough for them to regain their places in the national team. Yet they are compelled to go.