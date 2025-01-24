Sinner to meet Zverev in Australian Open final

Defending champion Jannik Sinner blew past Ben Shelton 7-6 (7/2), 6-2, 6-2 in the Australian Open semi-finals on Friday to set up a showdown with Alexander Zverev for the title.

The top-ranked Italian will face the German second seed, who went through to Sunday's final when Novak Djokovic retired injured from their last-four clash.

Sinner had to save two set points in a tight opening act, but once he took it on a tiebreak he raced past the 22-year-old in 2hr 36min on Rod Laver Arena, despite cramping late in the match.