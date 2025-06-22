Bangladesh squad announced for the International Mathematical Olympiad

The Bangladesh Mathematical Olympiad Committee has announced a six-member national squad for the 66th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO). The six members on the team will be accompanied by a coach, a deputy leader, and an observer. This year’s IMO will take place in the Sunshine Coast city of Australia, from 10 to 20 July.

The six selected squad members are: Monamy Zaman, an SSC candidate from Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in Dhaka, Jawad Hameem Chowdhury, an SSC candidate from Ideal School and College in Dhaka, M Zamiul Hossain, a Class 10 student from Rajuk Uttara Model School and College in Dhaka, Jitendra Barua, a Class 12 student from Bakalia Government College in Chattogram, Md Raihan Siddiquee, a Class 11 student from Chattogram College, and Tahsin Khan, an SSC candidate from Mymensingh Zilla School.