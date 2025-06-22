Bangladesh squad announced for the International Mathematical Olympiad
The Bangladesh Mathematical Olympiad Committee has announced a six-member national squad for the 66th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO). The six members on the team will be accompanied by a coach, a deputy leader, and an observer. This year’s IMO will take place in the Sunshine Coast city of Australia, from 10 to 20 July.
The six selected squad members are: Monamy Zaman, an SSC candidate from Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in Dhaka, Jawad Hameem Chowdhury, an SSC candidate from Ideal School and College in Dhaka, M Zamiul Hossain, a Class 10 student from Rajuk Uttara Model School and College in Dhaka, Jitendra Barua, a Class 12 student from Bakalia Government College in Chattogram, Md Raihan Siddiquee, a Class 11 student from Chattogram College, and Tahsin Khan, an SSC candidate from Mymensingh Zilla School.
Apart from them, Bangladesh Math Olympiad team’s coach Mahbubul Alam Majumdar will be joining the squad as the team leader, general secretary of the Bangladesh Mathematical Olympiad Committee AA Munir Hasan will be the deputy leader and Bangladesh Math Olympiad coordinator Md Baizid Bhuiyan will accompany them as the observer.
According to the organisers, as many as 75,596 students from across the country had registered to participate in the math festival, organised to select members of Bangladesh squad for International Mathematical Olympiad. In the first phase, an ‘online selection Olympiad’ was held with the participation of registered students. Then ‘regional math festivals’ were held in 15 cities with the winners of the selection round.
A total of 1,200 top performers from the regional math festivals participated in a two-day national math festival held in Dhaka. There were 85 top performers in the national math festival. Of them, 40 were invited to the national math camp. Later, the Bangladesh Mathematical Olympiad Committee selected six members for the Bangladesh squad to take part in the 66th International Mathematical Olympiad based on their performance in the national math camp, the Asian Pacific Mathematics Olympiad, and the IMO selection tests.
The event was organised by the Bangladesh Mathematical Olympiad Committee with support from Dutch-Bangla Bank under the management of Prothom Alo. Notably, Bangladesh has been participating in the IMO since 2005. So far, the country has won one gold, seven silver, and 37 bronze medals with 44 honourable mentions at the International Mathematical Olympiad.