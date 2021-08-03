‘Children will be vocal and active about climate change’

Children suffer from the effect of climate change too. Their thoughts and views about climate change will come to the fore in the competition titled ‘Artivism: Climate change as I see it.’ This competition, organised by Prothom Alo and Save the Children in Bangladesh, was inaugurated yesterday, Monday.

The organisers said that the competition includes art and photography. The contestants under 13 years of age will be in Group A and from 13 to 18 years of age in Group B. They may participate in the competition from 2 to 18 August. Details of the contest are available on the Kishor Alo and Save the Children in Bangladesh Facebook pages.

Speaking at the inauguration, Save the Children Bangladesh’s director (Programme Quality and Development), Reefat Bin Sattar, said climate change is now a reality that is visible to everyone. Bangladesh is one of the countries at highest risk due to climate change. The elders and the global policy makers have failed to deal with the issue. Art is a powerful medium. The children, through art, will simply express what they see.