Nationalisation of pvt schools not possible before polls: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday said nationalisation of private educational institutions is not possible before the upcoming parliamentary elections, reports UNB.
She said this during a meeting with the protesting teachers and leaders of other teachers' organisations at the International Mother Language Institute at Segunbagicha in the capital on Wednesday.
The minister at the time also urged the protesting teachers to stop the demonstration and return to class.
“It is not possible to nationalise private educational institutions before the upcoming parliamentary elections. They (private teachers) always come up with these sorts of demands during the days nearing elections. Considering the global financial situation, it is not possible for the government to shoulder such a huge financial responsibility now,” Dipu Moni said.
"However, we will form two committees on nationalisation of private educational institutions in the country. The two committees formed will examine the nationalisation feasibility of private schools in the country. One of the committees will examine financial feasibility and the other will examine institutional capacity,” she added.