The preliminary test of first year admission to Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in the 2022-23 academic session is likely to be held on 20 May.

A total of 18,000 students will attend the preliminary test and 6,000 out of them will be eligible for taking part in the final stage of the admission, which could take place on 10 June.

These recommendations were made in a BUET admission committee meeting held on Wednesday.