Good University Guide 2026
Oxford, Cambridge miss out as top three for the first time in 32 years
For the first time in 32 years, Oxford and Cambridge have both missed out on a place in the top three of a university ranking. In the latest The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026, neither institution has made it to the top three.
By contrast, in last week’s The Guardian University Guide 2026, Oxford ranked first and Cambridge came third.
According to the Good University Guide 2026, the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) has retained the top spot for a second consecutive year. St Andrews University ranked second, while Durham University took third place.
A report by the UK media outlet Independent noted that Oxford and Cambridge share fourth place, marking the first time in the history of the Good University Guide that both institutions have been pushed out of the top three.
The guide has been published annually for 32 years and this is the first time something like this has happened.
Last year, Oxford had ranked third and Cambridge fourth. That year, London School of Economics jumped from fourth to first place, while St Andrews retained second place, forcing Oxford and Cambridge to slip one notch each.
Meanwhile, Durham University, which climbed from fifth to third, has been named ‘University of the Year 2026.
Helen Davies, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said that in an extremely competitive top 10 list, Durham has moved up two places in a year, which is a significant achievement. And for the first time in the history of the Good University Guide, Oxford and Cambridge are not in the top three.
Commenting on Durham, Helen Davies added that improvements in teaching quality and the student experience have led to a remarkable boost in the institution’s academic performance this year.
The Times has been publishing analytical university guides since 1993, with The Sunday Times joining in 1998. The rankings are based on teaching quality, student experience, admission standards, research quality, sustainability, and graduate employment prospects.
London School of Economics has also been recognised as University of the Year for Academic Achievement, joint runner-up among the Russell Group’s 24 research-intensive universities, and joint runner-up for graduate employability.
Top 10 universities on the list:
London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)
University of St Andrews
Durham University
University of Oxford
University of Cambridge
Imperial College London
University of Bath
University of Warwick
University College London (UCL)
University of Bristol
Best universities by region:
London: London School of Economics
North and North East: Durham University
East: University of Cambridge
Midlands: University of Warwick
South West: University of Bath
South East: University of Oxford
Northern Ireland: Queen’s University Belfast
Helen Davies noted that competition for places at their top institutions is intensifying, which is creating admission problems for some universities with lower admission standards. Many students are now choosing to commute from home.
That is why this year they are recognising the top university in each region, as well as those best for scholarships and financial support, Helen added.
Durham’s vice-chancellor, Professor Karen O’Brien, said, “Durham is a fantastic place to study. We make sure every student has the opportunity to thrive.”
The full results of the guide will be published today, Sunday (21 September).