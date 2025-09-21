Oxford, Cambridge miss out as top three for the first time in 32 years

For the first time in 32 years, Oxford and Cambridge have both missed out on a place in the top three of a university ranking. In the latest The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026, neither institution has made it to the top three.

By contrast, in last week’s The Guardian University Guide 2026, Oxford ranked first and Cambridge came third.

According to the Good University Guide 2026, the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) has retained the top spot for a second consecutive year. St Andrews University ranked second, while Durham University took third place.