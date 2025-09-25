Proposed Dhaka Central University: New crisis centering 7 colleges

A new crisis has emerged centering the seven major colleges in Dhaka. Teachers and students of these colleges have taken different stances over the structure of the university to be formed merging these seven colleges.

Meanwhile, the education ministry published a draft ordinance for the proposed university on Wednesday.

The name of the proposed university is ‘Dhaka Central University’. The seven colleges will be academic campuses. Each campus will have separate disciplines.

The teachers are saying that they are not against the proposal of the university. They feel if the university is founded on the basis of the proposed structure, then opportunities of higher studies and women's education will shrink and the independent structure and tradition of these colleges will be vanished. Even the post under the BCS education cadre could face the risk of elimination.

The teachers of these seven colleges held separate human chains on their own college campus simultaneously in protest of the proposed structure.