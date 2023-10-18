East West University appoints Shams Rahman as new VC

Professor Shams Rahman has been appointed new vice chancellor (VC) of East West University (EWU). Chancellor of the university president Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed him as the VC for four years. He will serve as the sixth VC of EWU.

Prof Mohammed Farashuddin, chief adviser and founder VC of EWU, and a former governor of Bangladesh Bank welcomed the new VC at EWU campus in Aftabnagar, Dhaka on Wednesday.

Shams Rahman was recognised as one of the world's top 2 per cent scholars twice consecutively in 2021 and 2022, says a press release sent by EWU.