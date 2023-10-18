East West University appoints Shams Rahman as new VC

Professor Shams Rahman has been appointed new vice chancellor (VC) of East West University (EWU). Chancellor of the university president Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed him as the VC for four years. He will serve as the sixth VC of EWU.
Prof Mohammed Farashuddin, chief adviser and founder VC of EWU, and a former governor of Bangladesh Bank welcomed the new VC at EWU campus in Aftabnagar, Dhaka on Wednesday.
Shams Rahman was recognised as one of the world's top 2 per cent scholars twice consecutively in 2021 and 2022, says a press release sent by EWU.
At present, he is a professor in the department of supply chain management at RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia and an international expert in the field of supply chain management. He has published more than 250 research papers in various international reputed journals, conferences and book chapters.
He is the associate editor of the International Journal of Information Systems and Supply Chain Management. In addition, he is also a member of 15 international journals editorial board.
Prof Shams obtained his PhD degree from the University of Exeter, UK, under the commonwealth scholarship. Besides, he obtained the degree of 'master of science in mechanical engineering' from the Belarus Institute of Technology and 'master of engineering in industrial engineering and management' from the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) in Thailand.
He completed SSC and HSC from Mirzapur Cadet College.