5 students to represent Bangladesh at 2025 Int’l Economics Olympiad

Five students have been selected to represent Bangladesh at the 2025 International Economics Olympiad (IEO) set to take place in Baku Azerbaijan from 20 to 29 July.

The announcement was made at a press conference held Wednesday at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.

Mansurul Haque, Brand Ambassador of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad (BEO), said the finalists were chosen through a competitive selection process involving nearly a thousand participants nationwide.