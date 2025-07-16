5 students to represent Bangladesh at 2025 Int’l Economics Olympiad
Five students have been selected to represent Bangladesh at the 2025 International Economics Olympiad (IEO) set to take place in Baku Azerbaijan from 20 to 29 July.
The announcement was made at a press conference held Wednesday at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.
Mansurul Haque, Brand Ambassador of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad (BEO), said the finalists were chosen through a competitive selection process involving nearly a thousand participants nationwide.
“This year’s finalists have demonstrated exceptional talent. We are confident they will make Bangladesh proud on the global stage,” he said.
The IEO is a prestigious annual competition for high school students, focusing on economics and finance.
It is endorsed by Nobel Laureate Eric Maskin and aims to enhance young people's understanding of global economic issues, sharpen their problem-solving abilities, and inspire leadership.
The Bangladesh Economics Olympiad Foundation organizes the national selection, with support in recent years from title sponsor The City Bank and associate sponsors Dhaka Bank and Pubali Bank.
Hossain Zillur Rahman, Chairman of BEO and former Adviser to the Caretaker Government, said, “The Economics Olympiad is more than a competition—it is a movement. We want to cultivate economic awareness, critical thinking, and responsible leadership among youth.”