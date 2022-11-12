Bangladesh’s first ever biotechnology Olympiad held at JU

There were a total of six categories of tests for students ranging from 8th grade to university level, a question and answer session, career chat and a prize giving ceremony.

At 10:00am, an hour-long examination was conducted in six categories at the Jahangirnagar University School and College. About one and a half thousand students from various schools, colleges and universities of the country participated in the exam.

After that, a question and answer session was organised at Zahir Raihan Auditorium of the University at 12:00pm. Teachers and researchers from different universities of the country answered the written questions of the participants.

At the beginning of the question and answer session, the chairman of the biotechnology and genetic engineering department professor Umme Salma Zohra said, “For the first time the department of biotechnology has organised an Olympiad. We are overwhelmed with such response from students from all over the country. This event will continue in the future.”