Bangladesh’s first ever biotechnology Olympiad held at JU

There were a total of six categories of tests for students ranging from 8th grade to university level, a question and answer session, career chat and a prize giving ceremony.
At 10:00am, an hour-long examination was conducted in six categories at the Jahangirnagar University School and College. About one and a half thousand students from various schools, colleges and universities of the country participated in the exam.
After that, a question and answer session was organised at Zahir Raihan Auditorium of the University at 12:00pm. Teachers and researchers from different universities of the country answered the written questions of the participants.
At the beginning of the question and answer session, the chairman of the biotechnology and genetic engineering department professor Umme Salma Zohra said, “For the first time the department of biotechnology has organised an Olympiad. We are overwhelmed with such response from students from all over the country. This event will continue in the future.”
Swadhinata Padak-winning scientist Professor Hasina Khan was felicitated at the popular talk session at 2:30pm. This scientist, who discovered the genome sequence of the national fish Hilsa, said, “A microorganism has been found in jute that can be used as an antibiotic. So many doors of possibilities are opening up for us.”
Nazneen Nahar, a professor of the genetic engineering and molecular biology department of Chittagong University, said, “When I joined as a teacher in my department, the number of students was quite low. Gradually the number of students increased, so did our research activities.”
At 4:00pm, the result announcement and prize distribution ceremony was held. A total of 30 students, five students in each of the six categories, were awarded.
Abhinandan Pal, Shadman Zaman, Fahim Monayem, Prayas Ahmed and Fuad Bin Asadullah were awarded in 8th grade category; Saifa Sultana, Sanjida Arfan, Albak Atiq, Marzia Khanum Molly and Swarna Biswas in 9th grade; Samiul Islam Fagun, Mahjabin Afrin, Mariam Manwara, Abdullah Al Nahian Russo and Nishat Tasneem in 10th grade.
Bisarga Saha, Irfan Hasan, Mrinmoy Sarkar Dhruba, Maliha Lahin and Rashid Shahriar won in 11th grade category, Afrina Jahan Suchinta, Mohammad Osman, Ekramul Islam, Ashfaq and Nibir Ahmed were awarded in the 12th grade category.
At the university level, out of students from 30 universities, Fazlul Karim Chowdhury, Samaita Sarkar Tuli, Jawata Afnan Sahara, Farhan Ishrat Rafi, and Anika Humaira were awarded.
Pro- vice-chancellor of Jahangirnagar University professor Sheikh Md Manjurul Haque was present at the time.
Dean of the faculty of biology at Jahangirnagar University Professor Dr Md Nuhu Alam and president of biotechnology and genetic engineering department Professor Dr Umme Salma Zohra, VC of Sylhet Agricultural University Mehedi Hasan Khan, chairman of biotechnology department of Chittagong University Nazneen Nahar, Sabina Yasmin of Dhaka University, Professor Matiur Rahman of Rajshahi University, CIVASU dean Ashutosh Das, Shaheen Mahmood, teacher of MBSTU, Shahab Uddin, teacher of BSMRSTU and other renowned faculties and students of biotechnology and genetic engineering departments of various universities in Bangladesh were present.