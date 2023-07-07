HSC exam in 2024 to be held on short syllabus

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination in 2024 will be conducted on the revised syllabus or short syllabus.
Each test will be three hours long and of full marks.
A circular signed by the inter-boards coordination committee president and Dhaka Education Board chairman Tapan Kumar Sarker was issued to this end on Thursday.
The circular said the HSC and equivalent examinations in 2024 will be held on the revised syllabus formulated in 2023. Tests will be held on all subjects. Each examination will be three hours long and will carry full marks, it added.