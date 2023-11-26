HSC result: Nearly 50pc fall in GPA-5

A little more than 92,000 students have received GPA-5 in this year’s (2023) HSC and equivalent exams. However, the number of GPA-5 was 176,282 last year. That means the number of GPA-5 has dropped by nearly 50 per cent this time.

The average pass rate this year is 78.64 per cent. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina officially unveiled the results in a ceremony at the Ganabhaban today, Sunday, after 10:00am.