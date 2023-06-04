Dipu Moni emphasises proper utilisation of research funds

Education minister Dipu Moni on Saturday highlighted appropriate utilisation of research funds allocated for universities in the proposed budget, BSS reports.

“Our main challenge is to utilise the research fund properly... in the past years the universities have failed to utilise the allocated budget given for research works,” she said while speaking as chief guest at an annual sports programme of Chandpur Al-Amin Academy School and College.

Regarding the increase of price of educational materials including ballpoint pens in the budget, Dipu Moni said the matter will be discussed.