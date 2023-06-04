Dipu Moni emphasises proper utilisation of research funds

Education minister Dipu Moni on Saturday highlighted appropriate utilisation of research funds allocated for universities in the proposed budget, BSS reports.
“Our main challenge is to utilise the research fund properly... in the past years the universities have failed to utilise the allocated budget given for research works,” she said while speaking as chief guest at an annual sports programme of Chandpur Al-Amin Academy School and College.
Regarding the increase of price of educational materials including ballpoint pens in the budget, Dipu Moni said the matter will be discussed.
“I hope if we recommend the price of ballpoint pens not to be increased it will be reconsidered,” she said.
“We have created a new curriculum, we are using technology, developing infrastructures and most importantly we are incorporating teachers into training programmes extensively,” Dipu Moni said.
Earlier, the minister handed over prizes among the winners of various events.
District Awami League vice president M Yusuf Gazi, JR Wadud Tipu, organizing secretary Tofazzal Hossain Esdu Patwari, Chandpur Sadar Upazila Parishad chairman Nurul Islam Nazim Dewan, District Women Awami League president professor Masuda Noor, Chandpur Municipality Panel mayor Mohammad Ali Majhi, Farida Elias were present, among others.