National University postpones exams on 24, 25 June
National University postponed the honours final year examination, scheduled to be held on 24 June (Monday), and the degree (pass and certificate course) second year exam, scheduled to be held on 25 June (Tuesday), amid the deteriorating flood situations in different parts of the country.
A press was released issued by the National University on this matter on Sunday.
Revised routine of the postponed examinations will be announced later while schedule of all other examinations will remain unchanged, it said.
Students have been requested to follow the press releases published only in the university website for examinations and other information.
