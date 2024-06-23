Water level recedes, damages surface

Shimultola, a small village on the bank of Piyain river. Rasheda Khatun (46) lives there with her daylabourer husband and children. She was running a fever with a temperature of 102 to 103 degrees Fahrenheit. She was coughing incessantly.

As soon as this correspondent reached closer her house braving the waist-high water she began to wail saying, “On the eve of the Eid my 10-year-old daughter rolled over from the bed to the floor. Waking up with her scream, I found knee-high water inside the floor. Saving our lives somehow, we moved to the high land right beside the village. We just returned home today (Saturday).”

“All our clothes, bed, blankets have been ruined by the water. The kitchen along with the utensils has been washed up in the waves. Even the fences of the house have been smashed. How will we survive or what will we eat now! I came down with fever from getting drenched in the rain and flood. I don’t even have the money to see a doctor!” she lamented.