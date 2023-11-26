PM unveils HSC, equivalent results

This year’s HSC and equivalent examinations began on 17 August. However due to natural disaster, the exam started a few days later in the Chattogram, madrasa and technical boards.

Except one subject, exams on all other subjects carried full marks and the exams were conducted on full time based on the revised curriculum.

Only the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) exam was decided to be graded out of 75 marks instead of 100 at the last minute.