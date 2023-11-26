Education

PM unveils HSC, equivalent results

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina
Taken from BTV

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina officially published the results of this year’s (2023) Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams by pressing a computer button.

She published the results just now through an event at the Ganabhaban today, Sunday. Earlier, education minister Dipu Moni and chairmen of all education boards handed over a copy of the results to the prime minister around 10:00am.

Also Read

HSC results handed over to PM

According to previous announcement, students were supposed to receive the results at 11:00am. Later, education minister Dipu Moni would unveil the detailed results at International Mother Language Institute in the capital at 2:00pm.

Also Read

HSC, equivalent exam results today

This year’s HSC and equivalent examinations began on 17 August. However due to natural disaster, the exam started a few days later in the Chattogram, madrasa and technical boards.

Except one subject, exams on all other subjects carried full marks and the exams were conducted on full time based on the revised curriculum.

Only the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) exam was decided to be graded out of 75 marks instead of 100 at the last minute.

Dhaka Education Board
Also Read

How to get HSC results

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Education