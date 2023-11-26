PM unveils HSC, equivalent results

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina officially published the results of this year’s (2023) Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams by pressing a computer button.
She published the results just now through an event at the Ganabhaban today, Sunday. Earlier, education minister Dipu Moni and chairmen of all education boards handed over a copy of the results to the prime minister around 10:00am.
According to previous announcement, students were supposed to receive the results at 11:00am. Later, education minister Dipu Moni would unveil the detailed results at International Mother Language Institute in the capital at 2:00pm.
This year’s HSC and equivalent examinations began on 17 August. However due to natural disaster, the exam started a few days later in the Chattogram, madrasa and technical boards.
Except one subject, exams on all other subjects carried full marks and the exams were conducted on full time based on the revised curriculum.
Only the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) exam was decided to be graded out of 75 marks instead of 100 at the last minute.