Educational institutions reopen with heat safety measures
All schools, colleges, madrasahs and vocational institutions across the country have reopened today, Sunday, following a closure due to the heat wave.
The education ministry announced the reopening on Saturday evening, saying classes will take place in compliance with the safety measures outlined in its notification issued on 25 April.
As per the notification, no educational institutions will hold regular assembly until the heat situation returns to normalcy. Besides, academic activities will be limited to indoor classes, excluding outdoor movement that require direct exposure to the sun.
Until further notice, all educational institutions will hold classes on Saturday too, according to the education ministry guidelines.