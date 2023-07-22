Join British Council's Study UK pre-departure briefing

The British Council invites students from Bangladesh to join the Study UK Pre-Departure Briefing on 26 July 2023 from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. The briefing will be a virtual session designed exclusively to help students who have received an offer (conditional/confirmed) from a UK institution for the Autumn/Winter semester 2023.

The briefing allows students to gather essential information and guidance, ensuring a smooth transition to life in the UK. It will cover questions about student visa applications, accommodations, and insights from UK alumni about several topics.