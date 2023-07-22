Join British Council's Study UK pre-departure briefing

The British Council invites students from Bangladesh to join the Study UK Pre-Departure Briefing on 26 July 2023 from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. The briefing will be a virtual session designed exclusively to help students who have received an offer (conditional/confirmed) from a UK institution for the Autumn/Winter semester 2023.
The briefing allows students to gather essential information and guidance, ensuring a smooth transition to life in the UK. It will cover questions about student visa applications, accommodations, and insights from UK alumni about several topics.
During the event, students will get tips on preparing for their arrival in the UK, including guidance on travel arrangements, packing essentials, and cultural adjustment. Students will learn about important health and safety considerations in the UK, including information on healthcare services, insurance, and mental health support available to international students.
Participants will also gain up-to-date information and guidance from UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) officials on the student visa application process, ensuring they have the necessary knowledge and documents for a successful application. Students can hear first-hand experiences and insights from UK alumni and current students, who will share their experiences, provide tips for academic success, and offer guidance on making the most of their time in the UK.
To register for the Study UK Pre-Departure Briefing, students can scan the QR code attached in the image or go to the link to complete the registration form: https://tinyurl.com/3nrkxa7s
Upon registration, they will receive further details and instructions on how to join the virtual session. This is an exclusive opportunity for students to prepare for life in the UK and embark on their educational journey with confidence and readiness.