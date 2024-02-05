Today's school wherein tomorrow's leaders live

As parents we seek the best education for our children. For some, this means a focus on curriculum breadth and holistic education. For others, academic rigour is the key to success at school and in life.

As parents, we face three competing ambitions: a wish to keep the family together, a desire to give our children the best education, and a duty to help our sons and daughters learn the language and culture of their country.

As parents, we see that Haileybury Bhaluka has a remarkably different approach. Holism is at its core. Learning is framed around what works best. Its research-backed approach to teaching is a refreshing change for Bangladeshi parents.

Even before the school has opened, parents are turning against overseas solutions and turning towards an education made in Bangladesh. Without question, Haileybury has a school campus where children have space to learn and air to breathe.

Focused on the future of our children, many experienced parents are looking for schools that focus on tomorrow’s skills.